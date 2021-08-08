LAHORE: Pakistan Carpet Manufacturer and Exporter Association (PCMEA) vice chairman Riaz Ahmed has pinned promising hopes on detailed meeting with PM advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood and FBR chairman Asim Ahmed about imposed taxes and duties on import of partial raw material from Afghanistan through Torkham Border.

“Hand-knotted carpet industry is in dire straits and in order to cope with worst challenges of current time, government patronization and relief is the ultimate rescue,” he said this while giving briefing to PCMEA members in connection with meeting held between PCMEA leadership along with senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik and Usman Ashraf with PM advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood and FBR chairman Asim Ahmed.

He heaped tributary remarks on the firm assurance of PM advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood for addressing smothering issues of carpet industry without any loss of time.

During the meeting, he said that it was demanded that government should waive off duties and taxes on raw material at Torkhum for those supplier and traders who did not have registration due to any reason.

He opined that as meeting with government officials remained positive so PCMEA looked forward for desired results.