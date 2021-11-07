LAHORE: Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association have made an impassionate appealed to the government for appointing a Focal Person to ensure effective liaison between Govt and the Carpet Manufacturers in the country.

In a joint statement issued in Lahore Sunday some key leaders of the Carpet Industry including Chairman of the Association Maj (Rtd) Akhter Nazir Cooki, Chairperson Carpet Training Institute Pervaiz Hanif, Sr. Central leader Abdul Latif Malik, Vice Chairman Ejazur Rehman, Sr Executive Member Riaz Ahmed, Sr. Members Saeed Khan and Akbar Malik highlighted problems being faced by the Carpet Industry due to lack of effective coordination between the govt and the carpet industry.

The members further stressed the need for giving due subsidy and incentives to the members of the carpet industries by the govt as the encouragement would result in promoting carpet export besides involving in the healthy International competition.

The members further pointed out that despite frequent appeals govt has given deaf ears to the carpet exporters who are denied effective subsidy and waiver in the Sales Duty for the Raw Material used in manufacturing hand-knitted carpets and imported into Pakistan through Torkham borders.

They further pointed that owing to imposition of heavy Sales Duty Carpet Exporters find it hard to compete with their rivals in international markets.

“Prompt appointment of a Focal Person will help resolve issues of the carpet industry that will allow effective coordination between govt and the Carpet Industry”, the members concluded.