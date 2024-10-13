The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to conduct fitness tests for four national cricketers ahead of the second Test against England.

Sources indicated that the PCB has summoned Kamran Ghulam, Zahid Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, and Nauman Ali to Multan for the tests.

The fitness test are expected to take place today (Saturday).

It is noteworthy that Nauman Ali and Zahid Mahmood were released from the squad for the first Test due to not meeting the required fitness standards.

Meanwhile, spinner Abrar Ahmed is set to miss the second Test, as he is still hospitalised.

The second Test between Pakistan and England is scheduled to start on October 15 in Multan, with the visiting team currently leading the series 1-0.