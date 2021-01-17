Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq had some hard words for Pakistan selectors as they chose to go with some unusual choices. He came down hard on the national selectors who recently chose the 20-man squad that will be up against South Africa in the two-match Test series. He was startled with various picks, including that of Haris Rauf and Tabish Khan. Inzamam added that selectors showed no vision while picking the national level team.

He added that Tabish Khan is over 36 years old, and he doesn’t justify his position at all in the Test side. The former Pakistan batsman believes that selection is the name of vision for the next two, and your vision defines your selection. The team, which has been declared by PCB and headed by Mohammed Wasim, seems to have no vision at all.

“Selection is the name of vision for the next two years. Your vision defines your selection. In the team announced by the PCB selection committee headed by Mohammad Wasim showed no vision at all. Can anyone tell me Tabish Khan who is a pacer and is over 36 would go on to improve from here? Even a batsman reaching this age can’t be selected for the very first time for a Test side,” said Inzamam while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Haris Rauf has also been included in the Test side of the Pakistan team, and he was recently part of Melbourne Stars in BBL. Inzamam is not even satisfied with his selection as he has just been part of three first-class games and has seven wickets to his credit. He is equally not convinced with the selection of Abdullah Shafiq in the squad.

“He(Shafiq) has just played one first-class match, and you have included him in the Test side. Sadly, this has become our selection criteria. On the basis of just one first-class match, we are making efforts to give a Test cap to a player,” Inzamam added.

Pakistan have included nine uncapped members in their Test squad and have won only one match Test at home against the Proteas.