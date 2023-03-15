Imran Khan’s detention has caused tension in Lahore’s Zaman Park, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declared that the today’s playoff game will proceed as scheduled.

The Pakistani cricket board said, “The PSL8 Qualifier in Lahore today will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium as scheduled.

As a result of a standoff between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members and police over Imran Khan’s arrest, the situation in Lahore is tense. According to court orders, the police have been attempting to detain the PTI leader since yesterday.

The playoff game between the Lahore Qalandars and the Multan Sultans is slated to begin today at 7 o’clock.

Due to the disturbance in the city, Tuesday’s practise had to be cancelled for both teams.

Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United advanced to the playoff round of the PSL, capping off an exciting league series of matches.

In the qualifying game, Multan Sultans, the PSL 2022 runners-up, will take against Lahore Qalandars, the reigning winners.

In contrast, the Rizwan-led team will be hoping to get back on its feet and make it to the final like they did the year before, the defending champions are certain they can keep up their winning streak against the Sultans.

The victorious team advances to the championship game, while the losing team will play the winner of the first eliminator in the second round of elimination.