Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly made a Plan B in response to Indian conspiracies against holding the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan. The PCB is working hard to organize the Asia Cup in Pakistan, but they have also presented a hybrid model in case the Indian team does not participate in the tournament.

The PCB is not willing to host the entire Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue, and in an effort to prepare for the World Cup, they have made a plan to organize a triangular series if India decides to play a five-nation tournament. The PCB is in contact with different cricket boards, and the triangular series will be organized according to the schedule of the other teams.

Earlier, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) refuted media reports regarding the suspension of the Asia Cricket Cup 2023. ACC sources claimed that the media reports were baseless, and there was no truth in the news about organizing a five-nation tournament without Pakistan. The ACC also denied proposing any idea to the members of the council regarding shifting the tournament to a neutral venue.

It is worth mentioning that an international media report earlier claimed that Asia Cup 2023 would likely be played in Pakistan with India playing their matches on a neutral venue.

The Asia Cup 2023 has been a topic of discussion for cricket fans and analysts around the world, with concerns being raised about the possibility of the tournament being moved to a neutral venue due to political tensions. However, the latest updates suggest that the PCB is determined to hold the tournament in Pakistan, and they have a backup plan in place if India decides not to participate.

The PCB’s efforts to organize the Asia Cup in Pakistan are commendable, and fans around the world are hoping to witness the tournament in the country. The cricket boards from different countries should also support the PCB in their efforts, and work towards ensuring a successful and memorable Asia Cup 2023.

