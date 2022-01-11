LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has kickstarted the online sale of the tickets for the upcoming season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) today (Tuesday).

The PCB had announced the ticket sale timings in a press statement earlier today.

Cricket enthusiasts can log on to cricket.bookme.pk to purchase the tickets. Besides this, the PCB, in a new initiative, has introduced an early bird offer under which fans can get first-class and general enclosure tickets for all preliminary round matches on discounted prices if booked before 17 January.

PCB says that “all fans can attend the matches and enjoy the engagement in and around the venues that will be introduced to enhance fan enjoyment and experience.”

However, there are important ticketing terms and conditions as well as hygiene guidelines to be followed at match venues, that PCB has asked fans to strictly adhere to in order to ensure safety during the ongoing COVID-19 wave.

Ticketing terms and conditions

Individuals above the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated.

Valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time of purchase and when gaining access to the stadium.

Wearing of masks is mandatory.

Anyone violating bio secure protocols shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium.

Anyone who engages in any act or speech towards any player, referee or any other official in a manner which offend or insults that other person on the basis of that person’s race, religion, color or ethnic origin shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium

If play is washed out without the toss having taken place a 100 per cent refund is claimable.

If play does not take place at the ground on the day for which this ticket is valid, a 100 per cent ticket refund will be claimable

If play is restricted to less than five overs in one innings, a 75 per cent ticket refund will be claimable.

If play is restricted to five completed overs but less than 10 overs cumulative a 50 per cent refund is claimable

If a cumulative of 10 overs or above take place in a Match no refund will be claimable

For the avoidance of doubt, if 10 or more overs cumulative are played in a Match, then no refund will be claimable

The PCB reserves the right to change ticket prices at its sole discretion based on any government directives and/or National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) guidelines or instructions relating to crowd attendances at the venue(s).

Personal hygiene

Ensure hand hygiene through washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Use hand gel with high percentages of alcohol (70%) or other appropriate product as an alternative.

Sneeze and cough into tissues or the crook of one’s elbow – dispose off the tissues and clean hands afterwards.

Avoid touching one’s face and nose.

No spitting within the stadium.

Wear medical masks as a must while in the stadium.

Enough medical masks has been secured for the crowd to ensure risk free environment for everyone in the stadium.

The PCB issued a list of ticket prices for each of the league’s matches differentiated on the basis of enclosure categories.

The ticket prices for PSL 2022 tournament opener between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium on January 27 are as follows:

VIP enclosure — PKR2,500

Premium enclosure — PKR2,000

First-class enclosure — PKR1,500

General enclosure — PKR500

Ticket prices for the PSL 2022 finale at the Gaddafi Stadium scheduled for February 27:

VIP enclosure — PKR4,000

Premium enclosure — PKR3,000

First-class enclosure — PKR2,500

General enclosure — PKR1,500

Ticket prices for the other three play-offs scheduled for February 23, 24 and 25 are as follows:

VIP enclosure — PKR3,000

Premium enclosure — PKR2,500

First-class enclosure — PKR2,000

General enclosure — PKR1,000

For the Monday-Thursday league stage matches, ticket prices are as follows:

VIP enclosure — PKR2,000

Premium enclosure — PKR1,750

First-class enclosure — PKR1,250

General enclosure — PKR250

Ticket prices for single-headers from Friday-Sunday are:

VIP enclosure — PKR2,500

Premium enclosure — PKR2,000

First-class enclosure — PKR1,500

General enclosure — PKR500

For the six double-headers (three each in Karachi and Lahore), the PCB has fixed ticket prices as

VIP enclosure — PKR3,000

Premium enclosure — PKR2,500

First-class enclosure — PKR2,000

General enclosure — PKR1,000

For the Gaddafi Stadium, fans can also purchase tickets for Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis Enclosures, which have been reserved as Hospitality Stands. Prices for these Enclosures range from PKR4,000 to PKR7,000, depending on the day and match.

The PCB has also enlisted the enclosure categories for the assistance of fans so that they can purchase the tickets according to their desire. Each venue has four categories.

National Stadium

Premium enclosures — Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram.

First-class enclosures — Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani.

General enclosure — Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari, Zaheer Abbas.

Gaddafi Stadium

VIP enclosure — Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan.

Premium enclosure — Rajas and Saeed Anwar.

First-class enclosure — Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfraz Nawaz.

General enclosure — Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazar, Quaid, Saeed Ahmad, Zaheer Abbas.

The fans, upon fulfilling all the requirements, can purchase as many as six tickets on one CNIC and selecting their preferences for HBL PSL icon, match, enclosure, seat. They can pay using Easypaisa, Jazzcash, creditcards, and Nift options and contact Bookme.pk on their helpline number 03137786888 for any queries.

The first-leg of 15 matches will be played in Karachi from 27 January to 7 February, while the remaining 19 matches will be held in Lahore from 10-27 February.