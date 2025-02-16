Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a unique step to pay tribute to the services of national cricketers who have made the country famous.

According to Express News, the PCB has decorated the wall of the media center with beautiful black and white photos.

The aim of this initiative is to commemorate the outstanding services of great cricketers and introduce the new generation to their achievements. Photos of famous Pakistani cricketers have been displayed on this wall, including the picture of the winning captain of the Champions Trophy 2017, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan had once again taken the country to a higher place in world cricket by winning the Champions Trophy. In addition, a group photo of the winning team has also adorned the wall, which reminds us of this historic achievement.

The picture of Kiran Baloch, who represents Pakistan in women’s cricket, is also prominently displayed on this wall.

Kiran Baloch set a world record by playing a brilliant innings of 242 runs in Test cricket, which is a golden chapter in the history of Pakistani women’s cricket. Her success led to the promotion of women’s cricket not only in Pakistan but also in the whole world.

The wall also has pictures of former Test captains and other record-breaking players. These include the picture of Jalaluddin, who took the first hat-trick in ODI cricket, who brought Pakistan many memorable victories through his bowling.

According to a PCB spokesperson, the aim of this initiative is to pay tribute to the great services of these cricketers, who have raised the name of Pakistan on the world stage.

He said that these pictures not only remind us of the successes of the past, but also encourage the new generation to be inspired by their heroes and achieve great things for the country.