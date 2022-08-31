The next Pakistan vs. England series will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has begun selling tickets online.From September 20 to October 2, the seven-match series will be held in Karachi and Lahore.

After almost a 17-year absence, Pakistan will host England. The scheduled games for Lahore are from September 28 to October 2 and those for Karachi are from September 20 to 25.England is visiting Pakistan for the first time in 17 years, and these games will serve as a lead-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in October, according to PCB Director of Commercial Usman Waheed.

The cost of Karachi T20Is tickets is:

(Premium enclosure) Imran Khan, Quaid, and Wasim Akram – Rs750

First-class enclosures: Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, and Nasimul Ghani – Rs. 500

(general enclosure) Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari, and Zaheer Abbas – Rs250.

Lahore T20Is tickets cost as follows:

Imran Khan, Fazal Mahmood (VIP enclosures) – Rs.

Rajas and Saeed Anwar ($1,500 for VIP enclosures)

First-class enclosures for Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad, and Sarfraz Nawaz cost Rs750.

(General enclosures): Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazars, Quaid, Saeed Ahmad, and Zaheer Abbas – Rs250