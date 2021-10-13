ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has advertised for the post of Chief Executive (CE) for a three-year tenure on Wednesday.

The PCB sought applications by October 27th from those having master’s degree or equitant degrees. The advertisement clarified that a candidate must have management and administrative experience, however, cricket administration candidates would be given preference.

The job discretion of the PCB Chief Executive would be ensuring cooperation with other cricket boards, bridging links between the provincial and federal government, and provision of cricket structure and establishment of academies at regional and district level.

PCB is looking for a candidate who could have an impactful leadership and act as a mentor for the PCB staff and who could able to deal with the business challenges.