The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is anticipated to make a significant statement on the rise in match payments for players in all game formats. The PCB is set to increase their cricketers’ pay by 10%, and they also intend to create separate contracts for the red- and white-ball versions.

Additionally, it stated that at their 69th Board of Governors meeting, a 15 billion rupee yearly budget for the fiscal year 2022–2023 was agreed upon, with 78% of that funding going toward cricket-related activities.

Separate red and white-ball contracts with increased retainers and a 10% increase in match fees across all formats were approved by the BoG, according to a statement from the PCB, as part of the organization’s strategy to motivate, reward, and encourage its high-performing elite cricketers and to close the pay gap with players from other nations.

The addition of Category “D,” which will include players making comebacks or trying to break into the international cricket scene, the increase in the match fee for spectators from 50% to 70% of the overall match fee, and the addition of a captaincy allowance to compensate the team captain for the added responsibilities are other approvals pertaining to the men’s central contracts.

There will be a 15% increase in retainers across all categories for the women’s central contracts, with a single-contract idea, the list for which will be released alongside the men’s contracts on July 1. Additionally, the pool of female players with central contracts may grow from 20 players to up to 25 players.

“Recognizing the significance of white-ball cricket in the expansion and development of the game, red and white-ball contracts were split. In the upcoming 16 months, there are four international competitions, including two World Cups. We will eventually be able to construct two distinct squads that can play both red-ball and white-ball cricket simultaneously thanks to this realization of the value of granting contracts to white-ball specialists. This would also enable us to display a wider variety of talent to the world “Ramiz Raja, the PCB chairman, stated.