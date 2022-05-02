<!-- wp:image {"width":1042,"height":595} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-02\/414805_471739_updates.jpg" alt="Peshawar Zalmis Kamran Akmal plays a shot as Ben Dunk of the Qalandars looks on. Photo: AFP\/file" width="1042" height="595"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LAHORE: The <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistan Cricket Boar<\/a>d (PCB) has decided to start the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from February 15, 2023, said well-placed sources.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The sources privy to the matter said that the cricket board has finalised the schedule for the next edition of the league without consulting the franchises<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The event will be held between February 15 and <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">March 31.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThere was no discussion between franchises and the PSL management regarding the schedule but despite that, it was finalised,\u201d the franchises were quoted as saying by the sources.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The PCB has also decided that the 2023 tournament will take place at four venues in Pakistan \u2014 Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to sources, New Zealand and then West Indies will visit Pakistan in<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> January 2023,<\/a> after which Pakistan will host the Super League 8.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->