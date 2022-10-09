Ramiz Raja on Saturday praised his contribution to the growth of the national cricket squad and said that his accomplishments as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were unparalleled.

“Nobody can do what I have. Political pressure is not something I care about.

Raja declared, “To me, the team’s loss is my loss. He expressed his belief that the team captained by Babar Azam might win the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

“The Pakistani team will compete in the T20 World Cup in top shape. We can win the T20 World Cup, and we will,” declared Raja with assurance.

Pakistan will prepare diligently for the T20 World Cup, according to PCB Chairman. They won’t feel any strain, he said, and they’ll carry the glory home.

He said that skipper Babar needed to be a strong captain, saying, “My theory is simple: Make your captain strong.”

“Babar is trying hard and getting better every day, a jewel of a player uncovered after so many years,” he remarked.