Babar Azam has dominated white-ball cricket for years, but he received harsh criticism for his performance at the just-completed Asia Cup. Only 68 runs were scored in six innings by the right-hander, with a high score of 30.

With 285 runs at an average of 57.00, including one century and one fifty, the all-format captain rebounded in the seven-match T20I series against England to end as the series’ second-highest run-scorer.

Ramiz Raja, the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), criticised Babar’s detractors, saying that people had forgotten about India’s subpar performance in the Asia Cup because of Virat Kohli’s three-century streak.

The veteran Indian batsman recently ended a lengthy century drought in international cricket by scoring a century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. After more than three years, he finally hit a global century.

Days later, the Men in Green chased down a record-breaking total in the second game of the seven-match T20I series against England at National Stadium Karachi, where the Pakistan captain hit 110*.

The PCB Chairman mentioned both innings, noting that while Kohli’s century overshadowed the Rohit-led team’s Asia Cup performance, Babar still faced criticism after hitting a century against England.