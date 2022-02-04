The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced a revised itinerary for the Australia men’s cricket team’s tour of Pakistan during the current calendar year.

The tour — which will be Australia’s first in 24 years — is set to start and end in Rawalpindi with the opening Test to be played from March 4-8 and the four white-ball matches to be played from March 29 to April 5, a statement from the PCB said.

Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998 when Mark Taylor’s team recorded a 1-0 win from the three-Test series.

The tour will comprise three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I.

The change in the first Test venue means that the second Test will be played in Karachi from 12-16 March and the third in Lahore from 21-25 March.

“The schedule has been revised to ease logistical and operational challenges as well as to avoid Pakistan Day rehearsals, which usually commence in Islamabad in the second week of March,” the statement said.

Isolation

The statement said the two cricket boards have also agreed that the Australia Test side will complete their isolation in Australia, before arriving in Islamabad on 27 February on a chartered flight.

After one-day room isolation, team Australia will hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, the statement read.

Australia’s white-ball players are expected to arrive in Lahore on 24 March following isolation in their home country.

After one-day isolation upon arrival, they will integrate with other members of the side and travel to Islamabad for the first ODI in Rawalpindi on 29 March, the statement said,

The Tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs are linked to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League from which the top eight sides, including hosts India, will qualify directly for the 2023 50-over World Cup.