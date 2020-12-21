Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced a 15-member T20 squad of Pakistan Shaheens for five T20s against different first-class New Zealand teams scheduled from December 27 to January 5.

Wicket-keeper batsman Rohail Nazir will lead the Shaheens team in the shortest format.

Multiple limited-over players from Pakistan national T20 squad including Abdullah Shafiq, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz will be joining the Shaheens side for upcoming T20s against the local and New Zealand XI sides.

Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez will not be in action on the New Zealand tour after the third and final T20I in Napier on Tuesday. Imad will travel to Australia to join Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League, while Mohammad Hafeez will return to Pakistan.

Squad: Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafiq, Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Malik.

Pakistan Shaheens match schedule:

27 Dec – 1st T20 v Northern Knights, Hamilton

29 Dec – 2nd T20 v Wellington Firebirds, Wellington

1 Jan – 3rd T20 v Canterbury, Lincoln

3 Jan – 4th T20 v New Zealand XI, Lincoln

5 Jan – 5th T20 v New Zealand XI, Lincoln

