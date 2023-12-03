The path for a free trade agreement between Pakistan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has been further paved.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed on terms of investment. In this regard, the supervising Minister of Commerce Gohar Ejaz termed the meeting with the spokesman of the Gulf Cooperation Council as fruitful and said that they are working on finalizing the free trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said that investment methods were agreed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and the free trade agreement between Pakistan and the Gulf Cooperation Council was pending for 19 years.

He said that if approved, the GCC will have the first trade and investment agreement with a country in 15 years.