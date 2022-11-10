The “Allergological Asthma Resort” in the Khewra Salt Mines was built by the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) after the internationally renowned “Asthma Resorts” at the Wieliczka Salt Mines in Poland and the Ukrainian Salt Mines, where asthma patients can receive natural salt therapy.

The Khewra Salt Mines, which have 220 million tonnes of rock salt reserves and currently produce 3,70,000 tonnes of salt year, are the second-largest mine in the world. The mine produces salt that is used in many different sectors as well as for human and animal use.

Between Islamabad and Lahore, the Khewra Salt Mines are located in Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan, District Jhelum, at a distance of around 200 km and 245 km, respectively. The mine is conveniently accessible from the Lahore–Islamabad Motorway through the Lillah or Kalarkahar Interchange, and the drive takes around two hours from Islamabad and three hours from Lahore, respectively.

According to Abid, the mine’s official guide, hundreds of tourists, including locals, tourists, and students, visit the mine each week to take in its interior, which has been decorated with fancy lighting to highlight the salient aspects of the mine and the salt rocks’ natural beauty.

A stunning mosque and Pakistan monument were built using different colours of rock salt bricks. Hollow walls made of salt bricks have a lovely appearance when illuminated. When describing the peculiarities of the mine, Abid mentioned that there are some chambers filled with saturated brine water that are highly dense and impossible to fall into when these ponds are illuminated with elegant lights to provide a beautiful view.

There is a pink, transparent space called “Sheesh Mahal” where the light’s reflection reveals beautiful rock salt colours, and there is another space called “Crystal Palace” where the walls appear to be sparkling with diamonds.