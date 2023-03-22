Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the box office king and queen of Bollywood, are now poised to rule the digital market as their smash blockbuster movie Pathaan has finally been made available on Amazon Prime.

Pathaan ki party ab @primevideiin par. #PathaanOnPrime in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. SRK posted the news on Instagram with this original caption. Watch now!

On his social media account yesterday, Khan formally announced the movie’s premiere with a funny but elegant video. Bhuvan Bam, a popular online figure, was also featured in the announcement video.

In the video, the pair can be seen experimenting with various pick-up lines in an effort to make the announcement interesting and eye-catching.

Shah Rukh, Deepika, and John Abraham play the leading roles in the Siddharth Anand-directed movie.

In the movie, Khan plays a RAW agent who gets exiled. In the frantic movie, Abraham portrayed an adversary.

The falling Hindi cinema industry, which had been suffering from back-to-back failures for a few years, was given a boost by Pathaan. The movie improved the situation by shattering all records and earning more than INR 1000 crore at the box office.