KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration Cell stopped a traveller on Tuesday at the Karachi airport who was attempting to leave on a fake visa.

Immigration officers examined traveller Muhammad Javed Iqbal’s passport because he was going abroad, according to a spokeswoman.

The passport’s visa was discovered by officials to be a fake. The suspect was delivered to Karachi’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle for the completion of judicial procedures.