ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways Thursday cancelled several passenger trains while rerouted as many due to protests by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in Punjab.

According to a spokesperson for the railways, trains to and from Rawalpindi and Peshawar have been rerouted via Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Basal, Kandian, Sangla Hill and Lahore.

Whereas, trains including Sabk Khurram, Islamabad Express and Rawal Express have been

. Jaffer Express between Peshawar and Lahore and Green Line between Rawalpindi and Lahore have also been suspended.

It is noteworthy that Punjab’s home department has deployed the paramilitary Rangers in eight districts of the province. The Rangers troops have been deployed for 60 days, sources at provincial home department said.

Rangers personnel have been posted in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Gujrat and Faisalabad districts, according to the sources.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Wednesday announced to summon Rangers in the Punjab province at the request of the provincial authorities under the anti-terrorism act 1997.