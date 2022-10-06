In a sad collision on Thursday on the Indus Highway close to Sann, Sindh, at least 10 people—including women and children—were murdered and 13 others were hurt.

After the incident, according to the police, the injured and deceased were sent to Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro.They said that the deceased included the bus and truck drivers.

The tragic bus was travelling from Karachi to Punjab when it collided with the truck at Thori Phatak close to Sann, according to Jamshoro Senior Superintendent of Police Javed Baloch.

He claimed that the fatalities, who were reportedly from Bahawalpur, included two ladies and two children as well.