ISLAMABAD: Pasha Union senior leader Izat Kamal Pasha while addressing at Iqbal Hall, G-7/3 on Wednesday said that his opposition group Mazdoor Union will be defeated in the forthcoming referendum going to be held on September 17.

Pasha was of the view that his politics revolves around the protection of rights of poor employees of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He said his purpose behind taking part in the democratic process of the CDA is to serve the poor employees of the authority and not pocketing money, adding his father did the same.

Opposition group leader Ch Yasin has always chozen politics of confrontation while he has always given preference to interests of employees of CDA.

He said that a large number of CDA employees have joined Pasha Union and thus he expects winning the forthcoming referendum going to be held in the Authority. He said it is because of his hectic efforts that the workers have started joinging his group though many had left the union after his father Farhat Kamal Pasha’s demise.

He also appreciated former General Sectory CDA union Amanullah Khan for supporting him in election.