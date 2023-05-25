LAHORE: In a case involving suspected corruption in development projects, a Lahore anti-corruption court denied Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s plea for bail.

An interim bail plea made by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case involving alleged corruption in development projects was heard by the ATC.

According to Parvez Elahi’s attorney, the former chief minister was unable to attend in court because of chest trouble. The defence contended that Parvez Elahi’s medical report was fraudulent. The experienced judge said during the hearing, “Show me the reports and I will decide now.”

The hearing had previously been postponed by the Lahore anti-corruption court for a while with instructions to submit the medical reports right now. Later, when it was rendering a decision, it revoked Elahi’s provisional bail.