Lahore: FIA has challenged the move of not giving physical remand of former Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the session court.

In the appeal, FIA contended that the judicial magistrate ruled contrary to the facts, that a money laundering investigation should be conducted against Parvez Elahi. It is requested that the court annul the order of the judicial magistrate.

The Additional Sessions Judge issued a notice on the appeal and called for a response on July 4.

It should be noted that yesterday the court rejected the FIA’s request for physical remand and sent Elahi to jail on judicial remand.

On the other hand, FIA has arrested Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Elahi’s special gunman and frontman Muhammad Zaman.