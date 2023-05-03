GUJRANWALA: On May 23, an anti-corruption court ordered interim bail in two instances against the former chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

On the basis of a report by Gujarat anti-corruption officials, two cases have been filed in Gujranwala Circle against the president of the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the former chief minister.

Elahi came before Rana Muhammad Saleem, a special judge, who granted him bail.

The Lahore High Court granted Elahi protective bail in two cases, one brought by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and the other involving terrorism.

In the corruption case, Elahi was given bail until May 15, while in the terrorism charge, bail was given until May 4.

He relocated to the LHC after police and anti-corruption agents raided his Lahore home late on Friday night to arrest him.

Elahi’s home in Gujrat was the target of a different raid early on Tuesday morning, according to his son Moonis.