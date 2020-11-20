PPP leader Hussain Bux Narejo

that he believed it was likely the party would fracture into factions led by different leaders.

Others, like counter-extremism expert believe the TLP is likely to survive Rizvi’s death, and could become “far more radical” as other leaders vie to lead the group.

“Rizvi represented a very controversial, radical strand of Barelvi extremism and there are plenty more takers for promoting that narrative,, who is the lead Pakistan analyst at Control Risks, told daily the patriot

“While there is no doubt that the TLP may have relied on Rizvi’s tremendous charisma to amass street power in advancement of its ideology, the sudden removal of the leadership will not translate into significant internal disarray.”

Hussain bux believes Rizvi’s legacy will be to have normalised violence in the name of the blasphemy laws in mainstream political and religious discourse.

“This radical strand of Barelvi Islam is not new or unique to Rizvi. It is not likely to die with him either,”

Known for his powerful, aggressive oratory, Rizvi’s preaching focused on the honour of the prophet, and his Barelvi school of thought’s teachings that it was the duty of Muslims to protect that honour.

Blasphemy is a sensitive subject in Pakistan, where insulting the prophet carries a mandatory death penalty. he added