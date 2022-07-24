Karachi: According to data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Quaidabad (4.5mm) received the most rain over the past 24 hours, followed by Saddar (4mm), Korangi (3mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (3mm), PAF Masroor base (2.4mm), Orangi Town (2mm), University Road (1.5mm), PAF Faisal base (1.5mm), Keamari (1.4mm), Jinnah Terminal (0.8mm), DHA Phase 2

Murtaza Wahab, the administrator of Karachi, claimed that it had been “raining continuously” there since the morning.”However, things are currently under control. All major thoroughfares and underpasses are still open to traffic. On the sides of the roadways, water will be scraped off “said he.

Wahab had posted pictures the day before of Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, touring several areas of the big metropolis to supervise rain preparations and work on cleaning the stormwater drains.

The Karachi administrator had promised that “the entire administration will be on [the] field to guarantee that rainfall is drained out.”

A spokeswoman for K-Electric (KE) revealed that the power company has heard of reports of rain in several regions of the city.