Lahore: Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has responded to criticism over his participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 as a player and mentor.

Shoaib Malik was being criticized by fans and some former cricketers that he should now focus on guiding young players and not take to the field himself.

43-year-old Shoaib Malik is currently representing Quetta Gladiators. He has scored only 14 runs in 2 matches so far in the current season. Shoaib Malik is also associated with the Pakistan Cricket Board as a mentor.

Talking to the media, Shoaib Malik said that it is clearly stated in my contract that I am eligible to play and that is why I am playing. He will be available as long as the team needs him.

Shoaib Malik said that his contract with the PCB allows him to participate in the league as a player.

He said that I fulfill my mentor responsibilities whenever needed. It is clearly stated in my contract that I am eligible to play and that is why I am playing.

Shoaib Malik clarified that it is the management’s job to develop the team’s strategy while it is the players’ duty to show their performance whenever they get the chance.

He said that the job of thinking and planning is the job of the think tank. Our job is to perform when the opportunity comes. We are trying to correct our past mistakes and perform better.

He said that people often ask why I am playing till now but no one asks why the current players of the national team are completely sitting out of the PSL.