Members of National and Provincial Assemblies called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, and discussed the ongoing development schemes in their constituencies.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed about the steps being taken for the relief of people in Gujrat and Mandi Bahuddin. They also discussed the repair and extension of road infrastructure in the two districts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to ensure timely completion of the development projects.

Earlier Members National Assembly (MNAs) Asma Qadeer and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Asma Qadeer briefed the Prime Minister about Sustainable Household Project. The project will not only help meet needs of a middle class house but also contribute to livelihood.

The proposed project is not only environment friendly for minimum carbon footprint but also has the capacity to transform a house into a sustainable unit.

Asma Qadeer felicitated the Prime Minister on positive results of Billion Tree Tsunami project and also apprised him of the ongoing steps towards tree plantation in which the NHA is supporting her.

Ghulam Bibi Bharwana briefed the Prime Minister about the ongoing development projects in Jhang. She also presented a proposal of provision of gas in Sial Sharif in view of the growing demands.

Commenting these steps, the Prime Minister said women parliamentarians are playing an effective role for resolution of problems in their constituencies in general and of the women in particular, which is quite welcoming.