Parliament passes “Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill-2020

ISLAMABAD : The joint sitting of the Parliament on Wednesday passed “The Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill”, 2020 with majority vote. According to the details, the joint session of the Parliament chaired by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser approved the bill amid uproar and walkout by the opposition parties. The bill was moved by Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and it is aimed at proper management, supervision, and administration of Waqf properties in the territorial limits of Islamabad Capital Territory. 200 votes were cast in favour of the Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill while 190 law makers voted against it during the joint session. During the session, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani challenged Babar Awan’s eligibility of tabling the bill. He was of the view that as per law of the house, only minister/incharge has the authority to table a bill in the parliament. The joint session of the parliament also approved Anti Money Laundering Bill 2020, Pakistan Medical Commission bill 2019 and a bill pertaining to increase number of judges. Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that they will get the FATF-related bills approved from the Parliament at all costs. He expressed this resolve while presiding over a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties in Islamabad today. He directed all the leaders to ensure their presence in the joint parliament session to get the bills approved.