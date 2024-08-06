In accepting the decision of the Supreme Court, the work is being done slowly, Rai Ahsan Raza

There are many ambiguities in the court’s decision on reserved seats case, Raza Haroon

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

PML-N leader Shazra Mansab talk in Sachi Baat program

Parliament is the constitution and law-making body,

If only the unconstitutional provision of the Election Amendment Act can be considered, the Section

What they are doing is not the work of those who believe in the constitution and democracy,

Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Rai Ahsan Kharal’s talk in Sachi Baat program

Obstacles are being erected in front of us, this cruelty will not last long,

The founder of PTI had talked about election reforms long ago,

Disobeying the Supreme Court’s decision and creating obstacles will fall on them tomorrow,

They have to run again in the style of Bangladesh,

They are neither democratic people nor do they believe in democracy

Even before, they abandoned the institutions and are still engaged in the same effort,

What the founder of PTI delivered in the difficult period of Corona has been accepted by the whole world

Where the PTI has been in government for many years, what reforms have they brought,

If the decision of the court is to be implemented, several articles of the constitution will have to be suspended

If the court has given a decision, then the majority judges have given it according to the constitution,

2 judges have given a conflicting decision, it is not important in front of the decision of the majority judges

PPP leader Raza Haroon’s talk on the program “Sachi Baat Mein SK Niazi”.

Parliament’s powers cannot be reduced by the Supreme Court, legislation is its right, Raza Haroon

The government could have gone for a review on a decision and not bulldoze it through the parliament, Ahsan Kharl

The Supreme Court’s summary judgment does not even mention the petitioner SIC,

In the 2018 election, Form 45 was missing and RTS was set,

Why didn’t PTI speak when the rigging happened in 2018?, Shazra Mansab Ali

We still asked them to sit in the parliament and make reforms,

The Tehreek-e-Insaf government had said that the election of the Senate should be done with a show hand, according

The founder of PTI talked about election by machine, that too was not accepted,

Where was he sleeping when the founder was on his way to PTI reforms

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

If Pakistan’s economy is to be fixed, steps must be taken,

Everyone knows that if the economy is good, the interests of the elite will be affected

Pakistan has so much power in the economy that problems can be overcome,

No political party is ready to implement its manifesto,

Prime Minister admitted that FBR is receiving 15 thousand billion less than the target,

25th program from IMF to get loan is tantamount to suicide,

The economy will continue to falter till the 25th IMF program by September 2027

Is the purpose of the economy to get loans from the IMF and the World Bank

Even if our friendly countries roll over the debt, still the interest cannot be paid.

The situation in the region including the Middle East is bad, the shadow of the world war is hovering,

Looking at the situation in the world, it is known that foreign investment is not likely to come,

Bangladesh’s growth rate and per capita income is higher than ours and inflation is lower,

There are daily incidents of terrorism in Pakistan in which foreign powers are involved

Pakistan is going through a very difficult situation, the people are not able to cope with inflation,

PTI government has led the country to destruction,

PM’s focus is on FBR and energy sector, PML-N leader

Who started the IPPs contracts, look into the past,

Who is the mafia whose hunger is insatiable and wants to devour everything,

Parliament should legislate on the issue of IPPs instead of putting down the opposition,

Enough is enough, all political parties should sit together and solve the problems,