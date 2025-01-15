Islamabad: Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani has said that the parliament and the judiciary are not doing anything for gender equality themselves.

Addressing a seminar on gender equality, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that I am happy to see uniformed women present here at the event. We as Pakistanis could not understand gender equality, this concept could not be included in our attitudes.

He said that if you live a day without your mother, wife, daughter and sister, then you will realize that the house cannot function without them. Structural reforms have not been made on the level of equality of women. The 26th Constitutional Amendment was made, there are various types of legislation. There are 3300 judges and 40,000 staff across the country.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that after the 26th Amendment, there is only one woman in the Judicial Commission that was formed. What was the reason that women will not be represented on the level of equality in the commission. 40, 40 people were nominated, out of which at most 2, 2 are women lawyers.

Addressing the ceremony, he further said that the Parliament has recently made the 26th amendment to the Constitution, as a result of which the Judicial Commission formed has only one woman. In the amendment brought to solve the problem of the justice sector, the Speaker nominated a woman. Was it not inevitable that women would also be equally represented in the Judicial Commission and that women would also be nominated at an equal level for the appointment of new judges.

He said that I have a problem with the Parliament and the judiciary that you are not doing anything for gender equality yourself. When there will be no women in policy-making, then who will talk about gender equality. It remains to be seen whether women have the facility to take care of their children during duty. Till date, I have never brought children to my office, so I have no idea. We should give special allowance to working women.