In her life, Parineeti Chopra says she experienced one major heartbreak, and it was the hardest.

The Ishaqzaade actress nonchalantly discussed her separation with boyfriend Charit Desai in an interview.

I’ve only had one major heartbreak, and I think that will be the last one, she said. To be honest, I was a wreck. It was the hardest time of my life because I had never before experienced rejection. I was most in need of my family. However, if there was a change in maturity, that was the only reason. God is to be praised for putting me through that when I was so young.

I prefer to retain some mystique about it, Chopra said in response to a question about her most recent partner. I prefer not to affirm or refute it.

Rumors about her allegedly dating lawmaker Raghav Chadha are currently circulating.On March 23, the couple was photographed together in front of a restaurant.

If it was just a chance meeting or if there is a relationship between the two, many are wondering.

In terms of her professional career, Parineeti Chopra most recently appeared in the movie Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani.