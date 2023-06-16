KARACHI: While children continue to enjoy their summer holidays, parents in the port city have expressed outrage about “illegal” tuition increases at private schools, according to a Friday report.

The sources said that private schools have significantly increased their tuition costs by 30% to 40% in an “illegal” manner.

According to the reports, these schools are allegedly breaking the law by selling textbooks and copies straight to pupils.

They claimed that in order to defend their unapproved fee increase, the institutions pretend to have acquired approval from the provincial department of education.

Private schools impose a higher financial burden on parents in the form of additional fees, the price of books, and the cost of uniforms.

The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh promised to look into the issue of the fee increase in the interim.

The illegal fee increases occurring in private schools were not brought to the attention of the education minister, according to the education department, who was unaware of them.

The department stated, “Schools are only allowed to increase fees by 10% every year.”