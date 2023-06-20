Karachi: Actress Alizeh Shah says that dancing in movies is not allowed by her parents.

In an interview, actress Alizeh Shah said that she is too young to act in films and her parents have not allowed her to dance.

In response to a question, Alizeh said that she is very fond of dancing but cannot dance in front of the camera. For that, I have to gain confidence. The actress added that she wants to work with Fawad Khan but has not seen his film Maula Jatt yet.

Regarding criticism on social media, Alizeh said that where 4 people praise, 10 people do bad things, we should focus on positive things. They are not given the respect they deserve.