The tragic spate of recent terrorist assaults highlights the dire reality that, in the absence of comprehensive counterterrorism measures by the state, the bloodshed associated with militancy that was witnessed in 2023 is certain to recur in the next year.

Police officers have been the subject of numerous attacks, especially those assigned to protect polio teams. At least seven police officers protecting vaccine recipients lost their lives in an IED explosion in Bajaur on Monday, igniting the week on a sombre note. Two police officers were reportedly shot and killed by extremists in Bannu on Tuesday. These individuals were accompanying polio teams as well. On Wednesday, there was also a great deal of violence. Two army troops were killed in Lakki Marwat, and three law enforcement officers were slaughtered when a police post was attacked in Kohat. The same day, one candidate for the election was shot and killed in North Waziristan, and another candidate for the election escaped an attack in Turbat.

Terrorists have attacked both “soft” targets, like election candidates, and “hard” targets, like security officers, in the aforementioned incidents. They highlight the extreme vulnerability of police officers, especially those stationed in parts of KP and Balochistan where there is a recent upsurge in terrorist violence. As was already noted, 2023 was a bad year for victims of terrorism. Nearly 800 terror acts resulted in over 1,500 violence-related deaths last year, according to data collated by a research group.

It is particularly unfortunate that people shielding polio vaccinators have themselves come in the line of fire. There have been about a hundred polio-related deaths since 2012, so this is not a recent development.

The national CT policy needs to be reevaluated immediately, especially to safeguard the lives of front-line police and military personnel. Police officers also need to be provided with life-saving safety gear, even though military troops are comparatively better equipped. Furthermore, multi-layered security should be established for personnel guarding polio squads. While the state must keep using diplomatic channels to indicate to the Afghan Taliban that their country cannot be utilised by forces unfriendly to Pakistan, domestic efforts are equally vital to drive out militants from our own area.

The next, and inevitable, phase will involve military operations that will uproot communities and necessitate additional sacrifices from security forces and devoted funding if efforts to weed out militancy are unsuccessful. Additionally, when an election approaches, security is necessary for both candidates and voters in areas afflicted by militancy to campaign freely and cast ballots without fear, respectively. The civil government and the security and intelligence services must work together to eliminate the threat posed by militants.