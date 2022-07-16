ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet established a special committee on Friday to formulate recommendations regarding actions under Article 6 (high treason), in accordance with the recent thorough ruling by the Supreme Court, which explained why it had overturned the former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly’s decision regarding the voting on the no-trust motion against the then-premier, Imran Khan.

Additionally, it unanimously approved a resolution in which the Supreme Court’s decision in the suo motu notice case was praised.

The committee’s mission is to recommend both steps that should be implemented now and in the future to address the issues identified in the ruling by the top court.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke at a press conference following the cabinet meeting.Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister of Federal Law, was announced as the chairman of the committee by Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. All of the coalition parties would be represented on the committee, she continued.

At the following cabinet meeting, the special committee will draught and propose its recommendations.Marriyum stated that the thorough judgement was based on the Constitution’s supremacy while outlining the resolution’s specifics. It was a noble choice that put the dogma of necessity to rest. She continued by saying that the verdict was a damning indictment on the previous administration and its leaders.

It has been established that the former administration broke the law. She claimed that the National Assembly’s dissolution was illegal due to the ex-deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s April 3 judgement against the motion of no confidence being ruled unconstitutional.She continued, A major endeavour was made to undermine both the nation’s vital international interests and economic security through the narrative.