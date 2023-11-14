ARE PASPAL lives important? As Israel continues its brutal attack on Gaza, the number of Palestinian deaths indicates that they do not, in the opinion of the world’s elite, both in the East and the West. The abandoned Palestinian land was appropriately referred to as “hell on earth” by a UN official.

The Israeli assault is now in its sixth week, and there are no indications that the situation for the people of Gaza will get any better anytime soon. Specifically, the Israeli attack on Gaza’s hospitals is abhorrent since, globally, healthcare facilities are deemed off-limits during wartime.

Everyone is disgusted when health facilities are attacked, as was the case with the 2020 terrorist attack on a maternity home in the Dasht-i-Barchi neighbourhood of Kabul. Israel is killing children, the old, and the sick. When the Al Ahli Hospital was struck last month, the entire world denounced this heinous act. However, Israel attempted to spin the incident by saying that a Palestinian missile had misfired, even though there was strong proof that the Israeli Defence Forces were responsible. There seems to be no end in sight to the attack on Gaza hospitals, as reports suggest both Al Shifa and Al Quds medical institutions have closed.

