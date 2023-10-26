37-year-old Mayesa Abdul Hadi shared a social media post in support of Hamas

The occupying Israeli police arrested the Palestinian actress Maisa Abdul Hadi for posting social media posts in support of the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas.

According to a foreign news agency, 37-year-old Mayesa Abdul Hadi shared a social media post in support of Gaza and Hamas.

Actress Mayesa Abdel Hadi shared pictures of 85-year-old hostage Yiffa Adar on her Instagram story with laughing emojis, while another post showed Hamas forces breaching Israel’s security barrier.

After this post, the Israeli police arrested the Palestinian actress, the Israeli police confirmed the arrest without naming the actress, saying that the network influencer from Nasirah and the actress were suspected of supporting terrorists and spreading hate. Has been arrested.

In a statement issued by the police, it is said that the police are continuing the war against terrorism and provocation.

Foreign media claim that many actors and well-known personalities have been detained in Israel for supporting Palestine.

It should be noted that Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of Gaza continues, 56 more Palestinian children including children were martyred in the attacks on al-Shati in the north and Khan Younis refugee camp in the south.

According to foreign media reports, 704 more people, including 182 children, were martyred in Gaza in 24 hours yesterday, after which the number of martyred Palestinians reached 5,800 from October 7 to October 24.

More than 2,000 children and 1,100 women are also included among those martyred by the Israeli bombardment, while the total number of injured has reached more than 15,000, who are facing more difficulties due to shortage of medicine and fuel in hospitals.