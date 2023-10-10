On the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, Hamas, a Palestinian organization, mounted a surprise attack on Israel, catching not only Israel but the global community off guard. This unexpected assault occurred on October 7 when Hamas fighters breached the iron fence in Gaza, allowing hundreds to enter either occupied Palestinian territories or Israeli lands.

Reports indicate that Hamas fighters infiltrated three Israeli villages adjacent to Gaza, taking hundreds of Israeli citizens, including soldiers, hostage. Unlike previous instances, this attack by Hamas was exceptionally intense. Israeli radio documented that over 350 Israelis, comprising both civilians and soldiers, lost their lives, and more than 5,000 individuals were injured. Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigade claimed responsibility for launching thousands of rockets at Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu declared a state of war, asserting that Israel would emerge victorious.

In response, Israel carried out retaliatory strikes, targeting numerous buildings in Gaza. Unfortunately, this resulted in a significant loss of life among the Palestinian population, with hundreds losing their lives and thousands sustaining injuries.

As anticipated, this war has evoked a robust reaction from Israel. It remains uncertain whether Hamas has prepared for any expected responses. Past experiences, however, demonstrate that Hamas or Lebanon’s Hezbollah often initiate conflict with Israel, yet it is typically Israel that brings an end to these hostilities.

Hamas’ recent assault has caught Israel off guard to an extent where immediate retaliation was not feasible. The audacious nature of Hamas’s attack is being termed a significant lapse in Israeli intelligence. In the aftermath, Hamas captured numerous Israeli military personnel, including a high-ranking Israeli army officer. The Israeli Prime Minister, infuriated by this, has initiated a relentless series of airstrikes on Gaza, expressing intentions to occupy the entire region. Concurrently, as anticipated, Hezbollah has entered the conflict, launching an assault on Israel’s southern border, intensifying tensions in this particular front in the upcoming days.

The ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel has grown increasingly intricate, rendering a straightforward resolution elusive. Palestinian fighters tend to react emotionally, but in today’s world, relying solely on emotions for warfare is untenable. Following this recent Hamas attack, it is highly likely that a new phase of oppressive actions against Palestinians will commence. The prospect of Palestinians, including Hamas, prevailing over Israel militarily is virtually nonexistent. Conversely, Israel possesses the same option—employing blind force and unrestrained aggression—which may temporarily suppress the Palestinians. However, this approach risks a resurgence of Palestinian animosity toward Israel, manifesting in a different or renewed form of attack.

Israel lacks the ability to eradicate the entire Palestinian populace, given the complex dynamics at play. The predicament created by world powers in the form of Israel’s existence, amid the framework of the United Nations, necessitates comprehensive intervention, akin to surgery, to rectify the situation. Failure to address this issue will result in widespread repercussions felt globally.

In an alternate global scenario, Palestinian fighters might have garnered support from the global left, but the current leadership in the United States, driven by neoconservatism and globalism, displays little concern for the plight of Palestinians. Similarly, Israel, despite its Jewish neoconservative leanings, does not necessarily align with their ideals. The Israel-Palestine conflict is a recurrent issue, and even if this war escalates in both intensity and duration, groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iranian-backed forces in Syria find it challenging to distance themselves from the conflict. The war against Israel holds a misplaced sense of spiritual satisfaction for Muslim fighters.

Countries like the US, UK, and France have labeled Hamas’s attack as terrorism and granted Israel authorization for self-defense, essentially granting a perceived license for aggressive action. Meanwhile, Muslim-majority nations are watching the situation unfold, with Saudi Arabia deep in contemplation, and nations like the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Bahrain celebrating their newfound relations with Israel. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a vague statement urging restraint to both Hamas and Israel.

The unexpected Hamas attack has caused significant concern among policymakers in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries. These nations had been contemplating recognition of Israel, with plans involving Pakistan’s recognition under consideration. This new war in the Middle East threatens to disrupt these recognition efforts by Muslim-majority countries.

Some observers speculate that regardless of the conflict’s motivations, Israel will emerge as the victor, further restricting Palestinian freedoms. Above all, this conflict propels Jews towards their enduring aspiration of constructing the Temple of Solomon, a project that may trigger a cataclysmic event, marking the potential onset of the end of the world.

The dream of building the Temple of Solomon has persisted among Jews for centuries. History shows the construction and subsequent destruction of two temples, the first by Solomon in 586 BC and the second in 70 AD during the Roman era. Jewish belief holds that a third temple will be built on the same site where the Al-Aqsa Mosque stands today. Right-wing Jewish groups aim to construct this temple at the mosque’s location, ending Jewish sacrifices globally. According to Biblical prophecy, the construction of this temple will pave the way for Jesus’ return to the world, as outlined in the Book of Daniel. Now let’s come back to the new war that started in Palestine and Israel, the new war will be the precursor of new difficulties for the Palestinians. But Israel will not be the complete winner of this war. It will come out in a different form in a new war in another area.