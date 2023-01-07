The opening game of a highly anticipated One Day International cricket series between Pakistan and New Zealand is slated for Monday of next week.

Both teams will train on Sunday night at the Hanif Muhammad Regional Cricket Academy Ground in order to get ready for the series.

The series trophy will also be awarded at the ceremony, which is expected to include participation from both teams’ captains.

National Bank Cricket Arena will host the three-match ODI series, which is a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, from January 9 through January 13, 2023.