Pakistan’s Usman Wazir, the world youth champion, knocked out his Indian opponent in the first round in his 16th professional fight.

According to reports, 25-year-old professional boxer Usman Wazir knocked out India’s Easwaran Sahita Durathi in just one minute and 25 seconds in a fight at the World Sime Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Usman Wazir is undefeated, having won all his 16 professional fights so far. In 11 fights, Usman Wazir achieved victories on the basis of knockouts.

Last September, in Bangkok, Usman Wazir had won the world title by knocking out an Indian boxer in the first round in the 65th second.

Usman Wazir is also the goodwill ambassador of the Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit (SSU).