The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 14,776.3 million while the reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $9,403.4 million as of August 23, 2024.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a statement issued on Thursday, informed that the liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 112 million to $ 9,403.4 million during the week ended on August 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,372.9 million during the week under review, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on August 16, 2024, were $ 14,667.4 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 9,291.8 million while $ 5,375.6 million were held by commercial banks.