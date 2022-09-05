The Men in Green, who had just won the Super Four stage match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, were praised by the former Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday for being both a competitive and respectful side.

Having to meet Babar Azam as well as the other members of the team is always fun. To all of us, they are incredibly kind and cordial. Each member of the team respects the other “Speaking at a news conference following the intense battle between Pakistan and India, Virat Kohli stated.

It comes as no surprise that Babar is playing so well

Speaking of Azam, Kohli noted that the Pakistani captain is constantly eager to pick up new skills and recalled how the latter frequently sought the former’s help while the two were competing in the Under-19 World Cup.

The former Indian captain continued, “He Babar is also a very, very talented player. It’s not surprising that Babar plays this way in all of the game’s forms.