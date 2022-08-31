LAHORE: Pakistan’s top city ,A three-player national golf team from Omar Khalid country will compete in the renowned World Amateur Team Golf Championships later this week in Paris.In the Pakistani team for the World Team Championship, where 72 nations will be vying for the Eisenhower Trophy, Omar, 18, will be accompanied by Salman Jahangir and Yashal Shah.

The Pakistani squad left Lahore on August 28 and arrived in Paris in the evening of August 1.On Monday and Tuesday, the players including Omar Khalid took part in two practise rounds.The legendary Le Golf National (Albatros Course) and Le Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche (Red Course) will host the four-day competition from August 31 to September 3.

At Le Golf National, one of the world’s most difficult courses, France will host the golf competitions of the Paris Olympics in 2024.The World Amateur Team Championships are an international amateur golf competition held every two years and organised by the International Golf Federation (IGF).

Men compete for the Eisenhower Trophy, while women compete for the Espirito Santo Trophy. The number of teams competing for the Eisenhower Trophy for men is 72, matching the previous highs of Ireland in 2018 and Turkey in 2010.