Rawalpindi: Pakistan has successfully tested Ababil weapon system.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Army, the aim of the missile system is to enhance strategic stability in the region.

According to ISPR, the launch of the weapon system was witnessed by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, senior officers of Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers.

According to the ISPR, the purpose of the experiment was to evaluate various designs, technical parameters and performance of various weapon systems.

Chairman Joint Chiefs General Sahir Shamshad Mirza appreciated the technical ability, dedication and commitment of all the people for contributing to the successful experiment.

Apart from this, the President, Prime Minister of Pakistan and Service Chiefs also congratulated all the members of the Strategic Forces on this achievement.