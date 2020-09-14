Pakistan’s stance on Palestine ‘has not changed

ISLAMABAD:The Foreign Office has reiterated that Pakistan’s stance on Middle East peace process and Palestine has not changed as US President Donald Trump on Friday announced a peace deal between Israel and Bahrain.“Pakistan’s position on Palestine remains the same,” spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said while commenting on the Bahrain and Israel peace deal, on Saturday.

The news was announced by Trump after Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the US president held a telephonic conversation.

“Another historic breakthrough today! Our two great friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a peace deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!” Trump had tweeted.According to the joint statement of the US, the Kingdom of Bahrain and Israel, Bahrain has agreed to formalise the deal with Israel at a ceremony to be held on September 15 at the White House.The FO spokesperson said, “Peace and stability in the Middle East is Pakistan’s priority. There has been no change in Pakistan’s principled position on Palestine.“We are committed to recognising all the rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to vote.”Chaudhri reiterated that Pakistan always supported a two-state solution for a long-lasting peace.“This two-state solution is in line with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions as well as international law.

“According to this solution, the borders will be in accordance with the conditions before 1967 and Al-Quds Al-Sharif will be the capital of Palestine.“In the current situation, Pakistan’s position will be in the context of the aspirations and rights of the Palestinians. This position will also depend on maintaining regional peace, security and stability.”