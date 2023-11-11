Kolkata: The journey of the Pakistan team in the World Cup cricket tournament is ending in a disappointing manner and during the last match against England, the Pakistan team is surrounded by difficult data manipulation.

Pakistan will play their last match against England today at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, but captain Babar Azam seems to have a secret plan to pave the way for them to make it to the semi-finals.

Babar Azam says that we have a net run rate plan in our mind, and will go after it, the whole planning is how to play 10 overs and what to play later.

The captain of the national team says that if Fakhar Zaman plays 20 or 30 overs, then we can get it, apart from Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar will also play an important role.

Babar Azam says we missed some important chances and are facing a difficult situation but still we are not out of the tournament, will try against England.

He said, “But we cannot lose wickets by roaring, we have such batsmen who can be a ray of hope for us.”