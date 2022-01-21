The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2022, with 16 teams all set to play across Australia.

The ICC said the World Cup will take place from October 18 to November 13, with the tournament being staged under the lights of seven cities to host matches across Australia.

Twelve of those 16 nations are already confirmed, with the final four to be determined by Global Qualifying.

Arch-rivals Pakistan and India have been placed together in Group 2 in the Super 12 round, just like the previous tournament.

Pakistan will kick off their World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against arch-rival India on 23rd October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The match will start at 1300hrs PKT.

On 27th October, Pakistan will face the winner of the first round’s Group B, which most likely can be the West Indies. On 30th October, the Green Shirts will take on runner-up of first round’s Group A, which — going by seedlings — can be Namibia.

Match Team Date/Day Venue Time 1 India 23 Oct/Sunday MCG, Melbourne 1pm 2 Group B winner 27 Oct/Thursday Perth Stadium, Perth 4pm 3 Group A winner 30 Oct/Sunday Perth Stadium, Perth 12pm 4 South Africa 2 Nov/Thursday SCG, Sydney 1pm 5 Bangladesh 6 Nov/Sunday Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 9am

On November 3, the Pakistani team will face South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The former champions will play their last group match against Bangladesh on 6th November at Adelaide.

The semi-finals will be played at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on 9 and 10 November, respectively. It will be the first time the Adelaide Oval will host a World Cup semi-final.

The MCG will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Final, which will be contested under lights on 13 November 2022.